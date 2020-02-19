Victoriaoscuro automatic tourbillon watch hits Kickstarter

Victoriaoscuro is an automatic tourbillon watch recently launched via Kickstarter and with still 20 days remaining has blasted pastors required pledge goal. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the construction, design and features of the Victoriaoscuro watch which is equipped with a 72 hour power reserve. Constructed using CNC processing and finished with professional high quality polishing and grinding techniques the automatic watch comes with a two year manufacturer’s guarantee.

Early bird pledges are available from $889 or roughly £691 and worldwide shipping is expected to commence sometime during June 2020.

Leather sourced from Tuscany has been used to create the watch strap which is finished with a stainless steel clasp and is available in either black or blue finishes depending on your preference. Each watch is presented and supplied in a wooden watch box on each timepiece is etched with an individual number and will be a limited edition production run of just 300.

The case consists of 20 stainless steel components each individually polished and electroplated. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals