Benro Aureole camera filter adapter hits Kickstarter

Benro has created a new camera filter adapter in the form of the Aureole featuring a unique integrated filter system that supports use with lenses that were difficult to use filters with, such as ultra-wide-angle lenses or fisheye lenses.

The new Benro Aureole camera filter adapter features a drop in mechanism allowing you to add creativity to your shots while providing maximum flexibility and convenience to your photographic workflow. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $192 or £142 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Today, we are thrilled to introduce you to the Benro Aureole, a modular 3-in-1 drop-in filter mount adapter that will exceed all your expectations for a drop-in filter mount adapter. Aureole’s multifunctional filter system, with the ability to change filters without disassembly, realizes the versatile creation of stacking two filters in shots, etc.

Bringing you a faster, easier, and cleaner shooting experience. Traditional filters are usually mounted in front of the lens or behind the lens, which can be troublesome to remove or replace. Not to mention that square filters also need to rely on the lens holder for mounting, which increases the weight of the entire device also.”

Benro Aureole camera filter

If the Benro Aureole crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Benro Aureole camera filter adapter project checkout the promotional video below.

“Aureole’s drop-in filter system innovatively incorporates a dual filter mounting system, which allows you to change filters without removing the lens or adapter. This greatly reduces the tedious task of removing or replacing filters, allowing you to better focus on your creations. The traditional drop-in filter adapter requires you to purchase the adapter and filter separately. Aureole comes with a filter adapter, filter holder, and filter. This greatly reduces the cost of purchasing separate adapters or filters.”

“BENRO Aureole series will launch more adapter ranges to meet the transition needs of different mount cameras. Below are the adapter models that have been developed so far. We will keep collecting our backer requests for filter mount adapter models during the campaign. More filter mount adapters will be available for you to choose from after the campaign ends.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the camera filter adapter, jump over to the official Benro Aureole crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

