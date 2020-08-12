Audi S3 Sportback and S3 Sedan unveiled

Audi has unveiled its new Audi S3 Sportback and S3 Sedan and the cars are powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine that produces 310 PS.

The cars come with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.8 seconds and an electrically limited top speed of 155.3 miles per hour.

The new S3 models display their dynamic character from the very first glance. The front is dominated by the Singleframe with its large rhombus-patterned grille and impressive air inlets, while the housings of the exterior mirrors have a gleaming aluminum look. The shoulder of the body extends in a strong line from the headlights to the rear lights. The areas below are curved inward – a new element of Audi’s design that places a stronger emphasis on the wheel arches.

The new S3 Sportbackand the S3 Sedan can be fitted with matrix LED headlights on request. Their digital daytime running lights consist of a pixel array made up of 15 LED segments, ten of which form two vertical lines. At the rear end, the large diffuser and the four exhaust tailpipes accentuate the sporty look.

You can find out more information about the new Audi S3 Sportback and S3 Sedan over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

