Audi RS5 Competition Package unveiled

Audi has announced some new upgrades for their RS5, the Audi RS5 Competition Package which will be available for the 2023 model.

The Audi RS5 Competition Package brings a number of upgrades to the car, including a range of performance and design enhancements.

Today, Audi of America announces an exclusive Competition package addition for the 2023 RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback, delivering performance and design enhancements. The sportiness of the Audi RS 5 Coupe and Sportback is reinforced like never before, sharpening the vehicles’ overall appearance with performance-oriented components, while achieving a more emotional driving experience.

The 2023 RS 5 Coupe and Sportback models’ potent bi-turbo V6 presents 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, with the RS 5 Coupe achieving a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds, and the RS 5 Sportback achieving a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds. Both models, when equipped with the Competition package, will receive an increased maximum top track speed of 180 mph – up 25 mph from the vehicles’ standard top track speed of 155 mph, and up 6mph from the previous Dynamic plus package’s 174 mph top track speed. Developed specifically for this exclusive package, the RS sport exhaust system incorporates matte black tailpipes producing a more intense sound pattern as a result of reduced insulation between the engine compartment and interior. This reduction of insulation is a purposeful modification, which not only complements the exhaust note, but also decreases the car’s weight by nearly 18 pounds.

You can find out more details about the new Audi RS5 Competition Package over at Audi at the link below, the cost of the upgrades is an extra $16,100 on top of the $75,900 starting price.

Source Audi

