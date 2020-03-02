Audi e-tron S models to feature three electric motors

Audi has revealed that their new Audi e-tron S models will come with three electric motors two at the rear axel that produces 370 kW of boost power and 973 Nm of torque.

This will give the car a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.5 seconds and the car also comes with electric torque vectoring with active and fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle.

The new Audi e-tron S models will be the first electric cars worldwide with three motors in mass production. Their drive layout is based on the concept with two different asynchronous motors (ASM); the e-tron product line was designed in modular form in line with this from the start.

The larger electric motor, which powers the rear axle in the Audi e-tron 55 models (current consumption combined in kWh/100 km*: 26.4–21.9 (WLTP); 23.1–20.6 (NEDC), combinedCO 2 emissions in g/km: 0), has now been installed on the front axle in an adapted design and configured for 124 kW of power, or 150 kW in the boost. The smaller electric motor now works in a modified form in the rear, together with a counterpart that is identical in design; together, they offer 196 kW of power, or 264 kW in the boost.

We will have full details about the new Audi e-tron S when they are made official this week, they certainty sound very impressive.

