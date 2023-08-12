Audi Charging Service for EVs launches January 2023

Audi has announced that they will be launching their new Audi Charging Service in January 2023 and it will be available in 27 countries in Europe.

The Audi charging service will start on January 1, 2023, in 27 countries, including Germany, and will be expanded over the course of the year. It offers access to approximately 400,000 charging points, operated by more than 800 CPOs (charge point operators). These include roughly 1,900 high-performance chargers (HPC) from the provider IONITY, which are situated mainly along major traffic routes and enable fast charging with up to 350 kilowatts of power.

For its new charging offering, Audi is cooperating with Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH and their Elli brand. The Audi e-tron Charging Service, which was launched four years ago after the introduction of Audi’s first fully electric model, will be replaced and new customers as well as drivers of current Audi models switching to the new service from the e-tron charging service, can choose between three available tariffs.

