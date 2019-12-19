Audi celebrates 25 years of Audi RS with exclusive anniversary package

Audi is celebrating 25 years of its high performance Audi RS models with a new anniversary package and the cars will come in an exclusive Nogaro blue color and will have an Alcantara interior in a tribute to the original RS Avant.

This new package will be available for the TT RS Coupe, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupe, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant and RS & Sportback.

“All our RS models are strong characters. The RS 2 Avant from 1994 already represented our philosophy of a strong performance, individuality, and full everyday usability. This is basis of our success story,” says Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “For our anniversary package, we placed the focus on individuality. The exterior and interior make reference to our first RS model, the RS 2 Avant.” The RS 2 Avant from 1994 established a completely new segment as the first Audi high-performance station wagon. With its 315 PS five-cylinder engine, its extravagant interior design, and the vibrant special paint finish in Nogaro blue, pearl effect, it makes a strong statement. The RS models that are now offered with the anniversary package can also be painted in this color upon request. Mythos black, Nardo gray, and glacier white are available as alternative colors.

You can find out more details about this new anniversary package for the Audi RS models over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals