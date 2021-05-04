Asus Zenfone 8 to come with an IP68 rating

The Asus Zenfone 8 is launching next week, Asus will make the handset official at a press event on the 12th of May and now we have some more information on the device.

Asus has revealed that the new handset will feature an IP68 rating for waterproofing, the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you and I were Protected, 6oth of us? 😌https://t.co/ig6HaxNLtQ #Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) May 2, 2021

Unfortunately those are the only details we know about the new Ass Zenfone 8 smartphone so far, we will have full details on the handset along with some photos of the device when it is made official next week.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals