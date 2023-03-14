Asus ROG Phone 7 gets 3C certification

It looks like we have some details on the new Asus ROG Phone 7, the handset is expected to replace the Asus ROG Phone 6 which launched in July of last year.

The new Asus gaming smartphone with the model numbers ASUS_AI2205_A and ASUS_AI2205_B recently received 3C Certification, these are apparently the standard version of the handset for different regions.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with 65W fast charging, unfortunately, the listing did not reveal any more specifications about the handset.

The ROG Phone 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor, the new handset is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The device also comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, we are expecting a similar display for the new handset.

The ROG Phone 6 came with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage,

The handset features a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls and a 50-megapixel rear camera, plus a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. We are expecting the cameras on the new handset to be upgraded. As soon as we get some details on the specifications of the new Asus ROG Phone 7 we will let you know.

Source MyFixGuide





