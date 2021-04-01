Asus PB62 mini PC introduced

ASUS has this week introduced a new compact PC to their range of systems in the form of the Asus PB62 mini PC, powered by Intel Core T Series, Pentium Gold or Celeron processors and measuring just 175 x 175 x 34.2mm with a one-liter volume. The Mini PC PB62 has been created to provide users with a durable computer that delivers powerful performance flexibility, expandability and to suit a wide-ranging different business applications such as digital signage, point-of-sales (POS) system, kiosks and intelligent vending machines.

“Mini PC PB62 is built to last, with military-grade durability. Tested to the latest and rigorous MIL-STD-810H standard, PB62 is subjected to extremes of temperature, altitude and humidity, and repeatedly dropped and vibrated to ensure that it’s fit to perform even in harsh conditions.”

With the latest up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Mini PC PB62 is caters for with support for either a 35- or 65-watt CPU. The CPU is support by upto 64 GB of fast DDR4 3200 MHz memory ensures smooth multitasking, and a three-storage design with one M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, one M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and one 2.5-inch HDD. The ASUS Mini PC PB62 comes equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, so it’s able to display videos and images in stunning 4K UHD resolution. With two DisplayPort connectors and a configurable port, PB62 also makes it easy to extend the workspace across three displays if desired.

“With its compact size and VESA-compatible mount design, Mini PC PB62 is perfect for use in offices, hospitals or retail environments. And now, for the first time in the ASUS Mini PC series, PB62 is available in a choice of two colors – classic black or stunning white – so it’s ready to blend into any environment. It even includes an integrated Kensington lock slot and a padlock-eye design, providing ready-made security for any situation.”

“ASUS Mini PC PB62 provides fast and convenient connectivity with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and one 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C® on the front panel, plus one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 2.0 ports on the rear panel. Additionally, a configurable port allows the user to add HDMI 2.0, VGA, COM, DisplayPort or LAN functionality to create the perfect fit for any need – from signage and point-of-sale systems to kiosks and intelligent vending machines. The latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2 are also built in for superior wireless speed, simplicity and stability”

Features of the ASUS Mini PC

– Windows 10 Pro: ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business.

– 11th Gen Intel® processors: Latest technology for desktop-grade performance

– Intel Optane™ H20 support: Storage acceleration for faster and more responsive performance

– Military-grade durability: Adheres to the latest MIL-810H military standards for outstanding quality and reliability

– Flexible finish: Choice of traditional black chassis or all-new white design

– Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Ultrafast Gig+ wireless speeds, plus latest high-efficiency Bluetooth connectivity

– Configurable port: Flexible support for DisplayPort™, VGA, LAN, COM or HDMI®

– Integrated dust filter: Effectively prevents ingress of dust and other particulate matter for smooth, reliable operation

– Physical security: Built-in Kensington lock slot enables instant protection

– Dynamic tuning technology: Automated optimization to ensure best system performance

– ASUS Corporate Stable Model (CSM): Exclusive program guarantees stable product supply for a minimum of three years

– 24/7 reliability test: A set of rigorous procedures ensure stable operation

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : ASUS : Product Page

