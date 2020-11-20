

Asus has introduced its new Chromebox 4 desktop mini PC featuring 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors and offering support for up to three 4K displays, as well as WiFi 6 connectivity, Google Play access and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port connectivity. With support for USB Power Delivery, ASUS Chromebox 4 can charge a connected phone or accessory and can also receive power from a supported display or other device. The Asus Chromebox 4 measures just 148.5 x 148.5 x 40 mm in size.

“ASUS Chromebox 4 features a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ or Celeron® processor and DDR4-2666 memory for faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. It also supports up to three 4K displays and comes equipped with versatile USB-C® 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for fast data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections. Offering easy access to Android apps via Google Play, the device lets you enjoy your favorite apps with the power of a mini PC.”

Features of the Asus Chromebox 4 mini PC :

– All-new ASUS Chromebox 4 features the power of 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors.

– Dual HDMI and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports support up to three 4K displays.

– Intel WiFi 6 provides ultrafast network speeds.

– USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports enable quick data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections.

– Automatic software and security updates protect the system from viruses, malware and other security issues.

– Built-in Google Play support enables access to thousands of Android apps via the power of a mini PC.

– New lockable VESA mount securely attaches to surfaces and offers expanded usage scenarios.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

