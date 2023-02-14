Aston Martin AMR23 Formula 1 car unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled its latest F1 car, the Aston Martin AMR23 Formula 1 car and it will take part in this year’s Formula 1 championship.

The luxury car maker is celebrating their 110th anniversary with the reveal of a special logo for their new Formula 1 car.

The year will also see the first phase of construction completed on the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s new state of the art 400,000 square feet (37,000m2) F1® campus at Silverstone, which hosted today’s team launch and will drive further technological collaboration between race and road in the future with the creation of a cutting-edge wind tunnel and simulator facility, set for completion at the end of 2024, that holds the potential to be utilised by Aston Martin Lagonda when developing its high performance products.

The brand’s presence at the pinnacle of motorsport is a key pillar of Aston Martin’s brand and performance product strategy, with new market research revealing that Formula 1® is connecting Aston Martin with an engaged audience and raising consideration in key markets.

With the sport enjoying record popularity worldwide, research indicates more than 89% of Aston Martin customers globally are now interested in Formula 1® , whilst in Aston Martin’s largest commercial market of the United States, which will host three Grand Prix™ for the first time this season, 96% of customers feel Aston Martin’s presence in F1® made them more likely to consider the brand. More than 92% of customers also highlighted that the brand’s high-profile on-track presence is amplifying Aston Martin’s high-performance and technological credentials, as well as making the feeling of driving an Aston Martin even more exciting.

You can find out more information about the new Aston Martin AMR23 Formula 1 car over at Aston Martin at the link below.

Source Aston Martin





