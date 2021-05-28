NZXT Valhalla PC case inspired by Assassins Creed Valhalla game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans will be pleased to know that NZXT has launched a new PC case this week in the form of the CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla, inspired by the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game by Ubisoft. The limited-edition PC case takes inspiration from Norse mythology and pays homage to the gods through unique art design and features and is now available to purchase priced at $250.
– The motherboard tray appears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla thematic colors.
– The limited edition puck has been crafted in the design of Eivor’s crested shield, with a removable arrow.
– Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel
– USB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel
– Cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps
– Two Aer F120mm fans and removable filter on PSU intake
– Removable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mm
“An exclusive puck designed like Eivor’s shield for headphone cable management and a charm designed to look like Eivor’s brooch is included to adorn your rig with the spirit of a warrior. The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla is the eighth limited-edition CRFT case to be released and the second in partnership with Ubisoft. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the critically acclaimed game from Ubisoft that follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider. Explore the beautiful open-world as you lead epic raids, conquer the broken kingdoms of England, and establish a new settlement for your clan to earn your place in Valhalla.”
CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla Exclusive Features
- Battle-scarred paint textures and Norse design with the symbols of the gods inscribed onto the glass panel
- The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla logo is proudly displayed on the side as well as emblazoned on the front panel as a light-up LED
- The cable management bar has a stance from Hávamál, calling Vikings to honor through adventure
- Odins’s Raven can be spotted soaring over your components with a watchful eye
- Custom Puck in the shape of Eivor’s shield with a removable arrow, and Eivor’s brooch charm included with every case
NZXT H510 Main Features
- Modern design and builder-friendly features
- USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel
- Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic
- Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build
- Wire management made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system
- Simplified water-cooling installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations
