NZXT Valhalla PC case inspired by Assassins Creed Valhalla game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans will be pleased to know that NZXT has launched a new PC case this week in the form of the CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla, inspired by the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game by Ubisoft. The limited-edition PC case takes inspiration from Norse mythology and pays homage to the gods through unique art design and features and is now available to purchase priced at $250.

– The motherboard tray appears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla thematic colors.

– The limited edition puck has been crafted in the design of Eivor’s crested shield, with a removable arrow.

– Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel

– USB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

– Cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps

– Two Aer F120mm fans and removable filter on PSU intake

– Removable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mm

“An exclusive puck designed like Eivor’s shield for headphone cable management and a charm designed to look like Eivor’s brooch is included to adorn your rig with the spirit of a warrior. The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla is the eighth limited-edition CRFT case to be released and the second in partnership with Ubisoft. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the critically acclaimed game from Ubisoft that follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider. Explore the beautiful open-world as you lead epic raids, conquer the broken kingdoms of England, and establish a new settlement for your clan to earn your place in Valhalla.”

CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla Exclusive Features

Battle-scarred paint textures and Norse design with the symbols of the gods inscribed onto the glass panel

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla logo is proudly displayed on the side as well as emblazoned on the front panel as a light-up LED

The cable management bar has a stance from Hávamál, calling Vikings to honor through adventure

Odins’s Raven can be spotted soaring over your components with a watchful eye

Custom Puck in the shape of Eivor’s shield with a removable arrow, and Eivor’s brooch charm included with every case

NZXT H510 Main Features

Modern design and builder-friendly features

USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build

Wire management made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system

Simplified water-cooling installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

Source : NZXT : TPU

