Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X “gameplay” trailer unveiled by Microsoft

As expected Microsoft has unveiled more details about the upcoming new Assassin’s Creed game Valhalla, releasing a new Xbox Series X gameplay trailer, although gameplay may be a little stretch of the imagination some. Anyway check out the new footage from the upcoming Valhalla game which will be launching on the PlayStation , Xbox and PC systems later this year and is now available to preorder.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s First Look Gameplay Trailer has arrived, with fighting, feasting, and peeks at the world you’ll be able to explore when the game arrives this Holiday season on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Taking players to the Viking age, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts you in the role of Eivor, a Viking raider and clan leader, to forge a saga that stretches from the cold reaches of Norway to the lush plains of England.”

The “gameplay” footage was unveiled during Microsoft’s recent Inside Xbox stream, during which Microsoft unveiled more details about its upcoming next-generation Xbox Series Games console which will be launching later this year before the holiday season of 2020.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Set in 873 AD, the game recounts an alternative history to the Viking invasion of Britain. The player controls Eivor, a Viking raider who becomes embroiled in the conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order.”

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals