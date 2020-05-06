ASRock limited edition Z490 AQUA flagship motherboard unveiled

ASRock has this week launched a new flagship motherboard which will be produced as a limited edition with only 999 units being manufactured. The ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard is equipped with 16 Phase 90 A Dr.MOS & 2 oz copper PCBs, it delivers up to 95% VRM efficiency says ASRock. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the limited-edition motherboard.

“AQUA is back! Once again the Z490 AQUA is created to be the best without any compromise, with the top luxury specification and gorgeous looking aluminum cover, with limited quantity of only 999 will be made, Z490 AQUA is rare and superior motherboard in the market!”

“To keep VRM’s and 10-core processors cool even during sustained heavy loads or even overclocking, the Z490 AQUA features an advanced water cooling system that decreases heat on the CPU VRMs to reduce VRM temps dramatically. What sets the Z490 design apart is a bright built-in OLED display featured prominently in the motherboard for users to get status reports on CPU voltage, temperature, system fan speed, system status, and POST status. The colorful green, white and blue hues reflects a techy upgrade onto the matte black and metal finished motherboard giving it this warm, ice look.

The Z490 AQUA provides superfast connectivity including Intel’s Thunderbolt reversible USB Type-C interface delivering breathtaking bandwidth (up to 40 Gb/s), AQUANTIA AQtion 10 Gbps network and the latest WiF i6 (802.11ax) wireless internet connectivity proving the Z490 AQUA not only looks good but also delivers a lot of firepower.

Onboard ESS9218 DAC delivers true HiFi audio without distortion to give crystal clear audio quality, and with the 112dB THD+N there is support for higher impedance for up to 600ohm using headphones. Practical WIMA audio caps optimize the sound when working on high-end audio applications to satisfy even the pickiest audiophiles. The Nahimic Audio experience gives vibrant and rich quality whether you are using USB, Wi-Fi, analog, or HDMI outputs and through the active dashboard interface users can tweak surround sound, voice, bass, and treble to their listening preferences.”

