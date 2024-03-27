ASRock NUC BOX-155H mini PC performance tested

ETA Prime has been at it again testing the performance of the latest ASRock NUC BOX-155H mini PC. If you’re on the hunt for a small yet mighty computing solution, the ASRock NUC BOX-155H compact computer might just be what you need. With its upgraded components and versatile connectivity, the ASRock NUC BOX-155H is tailored for both the casual user and the tech enthusiast.

The ASRock NUC BOX-155H maintains the familiar look of its predecessors but comes in two sizes. The larger variant accommodates an extra 2.5-inch drive, allowing for storage expansion. Its solid construction speaks to the quality ASRock is known for. The compact design of the NUC BOX-155H makes it an ideal choice for those with limited desk space or for use in home theater setups.

Specifications:

Intel Core Ultra processors (Meteor Lake-H)

2 x 262-pin SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz up to 96GB (48GB per DIMM)

1 x USB4/Thunderbolt™4, 4 x USB3.2 Gen2, 2 x M.2 Key M,

1 x M.2 Key E (WiFi-6E Module), 1 x SATA3

2 x Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Supports Quad display, 2 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 x DP 2.1 (from USB4), 1 x DP 1.4a (from Type-C)

Intel PTT

Supports Intel vPro, VMD RAID 0/1

19V Power Adapter

117.5 x 110.0 x 49mm (4.63″ x 4.33″ x 1.93″), Fanned Barebone

Under the hood, the ASRock NUC BOX-155H supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM and has M.2 NVMe SSD slots for quick data retrieval and multitasking. A 120W power supply ensures the internals are well-powered. The use of DDR5 RAM future-proofs the system and provides a significant performance boost over previous generations.

NUC BOX-155H Performance

At its core, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16 cores and 22 threads delivers substantial processing power. The integrated Intel AR iGPU, with 8 XE cores, is capable of handling light gaming and media tasks. While not a dedicated gaming machine, the NUC BOX-155H can handle casual gaming and video playback with ease.

Connectivity Options

This mini PC system features plenty of connectivity options, being equipped with USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, dual HDMI, and dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports. The ability to connect up to four displays positions it as a versatile choice for various setups, from multi-monitor workstations to digital signage applications. The Thunderbolt 4 ports offer high-speed data transfer and the ability to connect to external GPUs for enhanced graphics performance.

Storage and Wireless Connectivity

The ASRock NUC BOX-155H doesn’t skimp on storage, offering NVMe slots for speedy SSDs and space for an additional 2.5-inch drive, giving users the choice between speed and storage capacity. This flexibility allows users to tailor the system to their specific needs, whether prioritizing fast boot times or ample storage for media files.

With Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, the mini PC ensures fast and stable connections, whether you’re browsing the web or connecting to peripherals. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E future-proofs the system and ensures compatibility with the latest wireless devices.

Customization

The BIOS settings provide options to switch between normal and performance modes, balancing power consumption, fan noise, and computing power according to your needs. This customization allows users to optimize the system for their specific use case, whether prioritizing energy efficiency or maximum performance. While not designed for hardcore gaming, the NUC BOX-155H can handle casual gaming and esports titles with ease.

Energy Efficiency

In summary, the ASRock NUC BOX-155H mini PC stands out for its compact size, robust performance, and comprehensive connectivity. It’s adept at handling daily computing needs and can manage casual gaming. Although there’s potential for further driver optimizations, this mini PC is a strong contender for anyone needing a compact and capable system, from professionals requiring multiple displays to home users seeking a space-efficient computer.



