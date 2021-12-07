Ashampoo Burning Studio 23 disc copying and burning software

Ashampoo Burning Studio 23 software is now available allowing you to quickly and easily copy CD, DVD and Blu-ray discs for backup purposes. The latest edition of Burning Studio 23 is available for the Windows platform but unfortunately doesn’t support the Mac OS. Burning Studio ships with a new star: H.265 (also called HEVC) offers the same quality which you have come to expect but providing you with a 50% higher data compression rate. If you work with disk images such as ISO, CUE/BIN or the software’s own ASHDISC format Burning Studio provides support for all of these.

Ashampoo Burning Studio 23 disc copying software

“Get the ultimate burning program for your PC! The new Ashampoo Burning Studio 23 is the most comfortable way to burn your data securely, copy CD, DVD and Blu-ray discs without effort and access a wide range of top-of-the-line multimedia features. Create your own movies and slideshows, modify existing discs, or create video discs with animated menus.

Extract audio from music CDs, back up your files instantly and, while you’re at it, create perfect covers for your projects! Write important data to any disc type with powerful compression and password protection and say goodbye to data loss. Naturally, Ashampoo Burning Studio 23 is fully Windows 11 compatible so get ready for a next-level experience!”

“Ashampoo Burning Studio 23 is fully compatible with Windows 11–and also works with Windows 7, 8 and 10, naturally. The new handy quick rip feature is the fastest way to extract audio from CDs without manual input. We’ve also received loads on information on car radios from our customers and we’ve gladly added the affected models to the database. In addition, we’ve made various under the hood improvements for better stability, speed and hardware support.”

Source : ABS23

