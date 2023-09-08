Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) recent developments

If you’d like to know more about the latest developments in artificial intelligence and especially Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). AGI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that possesses the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide variety of tasks, much like a human being. Unlike narrow or specialized AI, which is designed to perform specific tasks, AGI has the flexibility to transfer skills and knowledge from one domain to another.

AGI would be capable of reasoning, problem-solving, and abstract thinking, among other cognitive abilities. The concept of AGI is often contrasted with Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI), which is limited to a specific task or set of tasks. While ANI is rule-based and operates within a predefined scope, AGI would be capable of self-directed goals and autonomous decision-making. With this intelligent technology be good or bad for the human race?

Open AI, a leading company in the field, offers a tentative definition on its website, describing AGI as AI systems that surpass human intelligence and can outperform humans in most economically valuable work. This definition, while not exhaustive, provides a glimpse into the potential capabilities of AGI.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

The AI Explained YouTube channel discusses recent developments in AGI from the major players in the artificial intelligent development scene such as Microsoft, OpenAI and Google. Recently there has been a surge of interest and progress in the field of artificial general intelligence. This progress, as revealed through various articles and interviews, suggests that AGI might be closer to reality than previously anticipated. However, the concept of AGI remains somewhat vague and unclear at the moment, with no universally accepted definition.

Microsoft, another key player in the tech industry, seems unperturbed by the ambiguity surrounding AGI. The company’s CEO, Nadella, has even suggested that AGI might be humanity’s last invention, hinting at the transformative potential of this technology.

However, the development of AGI is not without its risks. Open AI, for instance, includes a legal disclaimer warning investors of the potential for complete financial loss. The company’s primary objective is to achieve a technical mission, not to generate financial returns. In fact, Open AI’s financial documents contain a clause stating that if AGI is created, all financial arrangements will be reconsidered.

Open AI’s Sam Altman has also raised concerns about the societal implications of AGI. He suggests that the advent of AGI could lead to widespread automation and job elimination. Interestingly, Altman’s vision has evolved over time. Initially, he envisioned creating many small AIs, but he now talks about creating a super intelligence within the next decade.

The goal of AGI development extends beyond simply making AI smarter. The aim is to create systems that are more capable and able to align a goal with a set of actions. AGI is envisioned to be more than just a smart chatbot. It is expected to have autonomy and the ability to perform tasks such as commissioning from a factory.

Some experts believe that AGI could match or even exceed the problem-solving abilities of the best human mathematicians within a decade. Moreover, AGI is expected to have self-improving capabilities, further enhancing its potential. However, the development of AGI is not without its critics. Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis has warned about the risks of AI and suggested that the field needs to develop the right evaluation benchmarks for capabilities. Hassabis also suggested that if an AI system didn’t pass evaluations, it wouldn’t be released until the issues were resolved.



