Artemis Fowl movie streaming exclusively on Disney+ June 12th 2020

Disney has released a new teaser trailer promoting the new Artemis Fowl film that will be premiering on the recently launched Disney+ streaming service. The Artemis Fowl movie will be available to view next month from June 12th 2020 onwards.

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds,as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped.

“In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Source : Disney

