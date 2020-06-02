Arlo Video Doorbell up for pre-order in the UK

Arlo has announced that their new Video Doorbell is up for pre-order in the UK, the device can be pre-ordered from Amazon for £117.65.

The new Arlo Video Doorbell comes with a 1:1 aspect ratio and it can capture video in 180 degrees, the company says it captures around 25 percent more video than other video doorbells.

For complete front door protection, the new Arlo Video Doorbell can be paired with an Arlo SMART subscription for as little as 30p a day to unlock advanced security features. Arlo SMART uses powerful AI to enhance the doorbells detection capabilities allowing it to specifically identify and differentiate between people, vehicles, animals and packages so you know instantly if there is a real risk. To ensure you get the complete picture Arlo has introduced “foresight” which triggers your doorbell to start recording your property 3-4 seconds prior to a motion event so you can see exactly who or what was detected. Store and access these recordings as part of your 30-day cloud video storage which lets you keep important videos safe so you can look back through them or share them with law enforcement should the worst happen.

