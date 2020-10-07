Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera unveiled

Arlo has added a new security camera to its range with the launch of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera and prices for the device will start at $199.99.

This new Arlo camera is designed to be easily connected to your WiFi network and the device can be used completely wire free.

“Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Pro 4 and Ultra 2 offer enhancements that improve upon their already best-in-class predecessors, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs,” said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. “With the highest video resolution and widest field of view in its class, the Pro 4 ensures precise, complete monitoring that’s even easier to install thanks to a direct-to-WiFi connection. Ultra 2 expands placement options with enhanced range and connectivity. Couple those benefits with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customized Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, and both solutions enable users to confidently take control of their security.”

You can find out more details about the new Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera over at Arlo at the link below, the device is now available to pre-order.

Source Arlo

