GELID Astra ARGB PC sleeved extension cables now available

GELID Solutions has this week unveiled new additions to its range of PC cables announcing the availability of its new ARGB extension cable series featuring sophisticated lighting and 18 AWG multilayer single sleeved wiring.

– 8-Pin ATX Cable (CPU Power Connector), has a MSRP of USD 38.99 / Euro 31.99

– Dual 8-Pin GPU Cable (Dual PCI-E Power Connector), has a MSRP of USD 37.99 / Euro 30.99

– 24-Pin ATX Cable (ATX Motherboard Connector), has a MSRP of USD 43.99 / Euro 35.99

The ASTRA as part of the GELID Solutions GAMER range and comes with the special braided fiber-optic module and 24 ultra-bright RGB LEDs (16 RGB LEDs in the 8-Pin/16-Pin cable version) boasting unboundedly vivid RGB lighting. Designed to be easily installed, thanks to the tables flexible design, the cable assembly is tailored to a thickness of just 20 mm to ensure hassle-free connectivity to your motherboard and GPU says GELID.

“The cable wiring is built upon 18 AWG copper wires and carries multilayer single sleeving to provide enhanced reliability, improved heat resistance and better power efficiency. The ASTRA features ARGB Sync via the two integrated 3-Pin ARGB cables and supports all modern motherboards with addressable RGB functions: ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock. You can use any lighting preset or design your own vivid flaring effects with compatible ARGB software. Additionally, the integrated ARGB cables are complemented by daisy-chain headers and protective cable-caps to facilitate connectivity inside your PC.”

Source : TPU

