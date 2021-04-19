Tiny Arduino Minima module from $16 (final hours)

Minima is a small and versatile Arduino compatible programmable microcontroller module in a surface mount format and has been created to provide users with a bridge between traditional jumper based prototyping and producing your own custom PCB’s. Minima is great for everyone whether you are just starting to code, or are producing products to sell to your customers and is now available via Kickstarter.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $22 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Minima campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Minima Arduino module project play the promotional video below.

” Unlike other Arduino-compatible modules, all the vital components are tightly packed onto the board which saves a ton of time and space when it comes to designing custom PCB’s for Minima. Minima is small, and I mean really really small! At only 19.8mm x 16.6mm it is one of the smallest Arduino-compatible boards going. This means that it is perfect for a wider range of projects e.g. wearables, motion tracking, IoT where traditional Arduinos would just be too big. Despite this small size, Minima doesn’t lack functionality at all.”

Features and specifications of the Arduino Minima module include :

– Microchip SAMD21G18A: The processor for Minima, it is the same processor found on popular boards such as the Arduino Zero, MKR Zero and Adafruit Feather. It is a 32-Bit processor with a clock-speed of 48MHz and has 256KB of Flash storage, 32KB of RAM and has a very low power consumption. Perfect for projects that are needing more oomph than the traditional 8-Bit processors!

– 3.3V 150mA Voltage Regulator: This converts the input voltage down to the working voltage of the components. At only 150mA you may think that it lacks current compared to other Arduino boards, however I chose this LDO as it is efficient, very readily available and you can supply a max of 16V – ideal for those edge IoT applications!

– ESD suppressor: The ESD suppressor ensures a high quality signal coming in from the USB to prevent issues with the native USB from the SAMD21. Not completely necessary but improves the reliability for mission critical applications!

– 2 onboard LED’s: One green RX/TX LED for the Native USB, and one red LED which is user programmable. I find these give a great user experience.

– Reverse voltage protection: No need to worry if you find yourself accidentally connecting the VIN/GND reversed, there is a diode on the board which will protect all of the components from the source to avoid any magic smoke!

– 18 GPIO pins: A lot of GPIO pins for the size of the board! These pins include SPI, I²C and UART interfaces, as well as PWM and hardware interrupts. 5 Pins are analogue capable.

” Easy to solder – when you think of surface mount modules, you may be put off by the need for intricate soldering or reflowing. However thanks to the large pads which have a standard spacing (2.54mm), I find that it is actually easier to solder than soldering header pins to an Arduino! “

” Rapid prototyping – if you are have or are wanting to design your own custom PCB’s you may find that it is extremely time consuming soldering tiny 0402/QFNP components. Minima solves this! Simply base your design around the Minima footprint and accelerate your prototyping, designing and manufacturing! “

