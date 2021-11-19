Arduino EDUvision season 4 offers a wealth of resources and inspiration for coding and electronics

The official Arduino team responsible for creating the excellent range of microcontrollers has this week announced the availability of Arduino EDUvision season 4. The Arduino EDUvision began life as a way to compensate for the lack of in-person events during 2020 and now consists of over 40 streamed episodes with guest interviews across education, STEM, science and more. Providing a wealth of inspiration, technical help and resources for anyone interested in the Arduino ecosystem and learning more about coding and building projects using electronics.

Arduino EDUvision season 4

“We’re very excited to be back with Season 4 of our Arduino EDUvision live sessions. We’ll be hosting a new episode every Thursday for the next 10 weeks, and they’ll all be chock-full of inspirational guests, live demos, how-to product tips, and much more (including lots of fun!). In our final episode of EDUvision, we celebrate science week with YouTuber Erica Colón, the teacher behind Nitty Gritty Science. In 2008, Dr. Erica Colón earned her Master’s in Educational Administration, but quickly realized her passion was working with science teachers. She returned to earn her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus in science and technology, and in 2012, she founded Nitty Gritty Science, where she continues to design and publish science curriculum materials, which can now be found in thousands of classrooms around the globe! Also in this episode, we’ll have a brand-new science project demo.”

Source : AB

