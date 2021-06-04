

Arduino enthusiasts searching for a project to keep them busy over the weekend, may be interested in new Arduino Cloud weekend projects published to the Arduino blog for inspiration and learning. The projects include an Arduino Cloud-based TV Remote Control, Cloud Doorbell, Integrate Alexa into Arduino, Arduino Cloud Sensor Tower and more. The Arduino Cloud is a platform that enables you to write code, compile and upload directly from your browser, connect your IoT devices, and build real-time dashboards.

“Weekend projects, as we like to call them, are often the most fun. We all have half-a-dozen unfinished projects that we need to work on. But weekend projects are the kind of things you want to work on. Something that isn’t a big commitment, doesn’t take too much effort, and offers a fun result. As you probably know, the Arduino Cloud underwent a small renovation recently. The free tier got a lot of extra features, and you can even use it for ESP8266 and ESP32 devices now. So if you’d like to take a fun weekend project into the Arduino Cloud, we’ve got a few for you to try out.”

For a full list of all the Arduino Cloud weekend projects jump over to the official Arduino blog by following the link below.

Source : Arduino Blog

