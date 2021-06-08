Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



ArcX fitness smart ring

By

ArcX smart RingThe ArcX smart ring is available via Indiegogo InDemand offering a way to stay connected on the move. Designed to be a fitness accessory the smart ring allows you to play and pause music, skip tracks, except incoming calls, and control supported apps single-handedly. The smart ring can be used while cycling, in the gym, skateboarding, hiking, skiing, running, snowboarding, motorcycling and more.

smart ring

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the ArcX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the ArcX smart ring project play the promotional video below.

Watch this video on YouTube.

ArcX smart ring

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart ring, jump over to the official ArcX crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets