ArcX fitness smart ring

The ArcX smart ring is available via Indiegogo InDemand offering a way to stay connected on the move. Designed to be a fitness accessory the smart ring allows you to play and pause music, skip tracks, except incoming calls, and control supported apps single-handedly. The smart ring can be used while cycling, in the gym, skateboarding, hiking, skiing, running, snowboarding, motorcycling and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the ArcX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the ArcX smart ring project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart ring, jump over to the official ArcX crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

