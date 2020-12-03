Polycade modular arcade cabinet gaming platform



The Polycade modular arcade cabinet has been designed to combine “the magic of the arcade days with the power of modern gaming”, say its creators based in Los Angeles, California. Polycade is available in a wide variety of different systems from controllers to full four player arcade cabinets the system offers something for everyone with prices starting from just $25 for a controller up to $4300 for a complete four player arcade cabinet.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $3299 or £2462, offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Polycade Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Polycade project watch the promotional video below.

“The Polycade Arcade Gaming Software (AGS) makes PC gaming easy, and enables you to play the games you love console style, or arcade style. Whether you dabble in games or spend every free moment playing, Polycade makes your gaming experience painless and magical!”

“Can’t find what you’re looking for in the Polycade Game Store? You can also play games from other platforms, including Steam, GOG, and all your favorite retro consoles! Play Polycade from the comfort of your couch! The Polycade 2600 is an easy plug-and-play system – just add your TV! Choose from a variety of controllers to play with. We have lovingly dubbed this product the “2600” as an homage to Atari!”

The Polycade Game Store allows you to purchase and download games from two areas: the Classics and Modern Hits. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Polycade crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

