Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)

Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time.

We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this week, along with new public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

This update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new workouts which will include ones for swimming, running, and also triathlon.

There are also some new features coming to the sleep tracking appl, it will be more comprehensive than before and will now track

Apple is expected to release the final version of watchOS 9 in September, it will come with the new Apple Watch.

We are expecting two models of the Apple Watch this year, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch pro is rumored to be a rugged smartwatch with a titanium case and more. Qe are looking forward to finding out more details about these new versions of the Apple Watch and also the watchOS 9 software update.

The new watchOS 9 beta 5 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

