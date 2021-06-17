Apple’s iPhone 12 is the top 5G smartphone in Q1

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is their first range of devices with 5G, the handsets launched last year and according to a recent report they are the top 5G smartphone makers in Q1 of 2021.

The news comes in a report from Strategy Analytics who revealed that Apple were in 1st place in quarter one with total shipments of 40.4 million 5G devices, which would be its iPhone 12 range of devices.

In second place were Oppo with 21.5 million 5G devices, then followed by Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi and others.

Whilst Apple may have been top, Samsung managed to increase its year on year sales of 5G smartphones the most.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung was the world’s fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor in Q1 2021, leaping 79% QoQ to 17 million units shipped. Samsung is performing well with new 5G models, such as Galaxy S21 5G, S21 ultra 5G and S21+ 5G, in South Korea, North America, and parts of Europe. Vivo was the second fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor in Q1 2021, jumping 62% QoQ to 19 million units shipped, driven by its iQOO U3 5G and U7 5G smartphones. Vivo’s 5G smartphone strongholds are China and Europe. OPPO grew 55% QoQ, and Xiaomi increased 41% QoQ, both due to solid volumes at home in China. Meanwhile, Apple dipped 23% QoQ, following a blowout Q4 2020 where the new 5G iPhone was wildly popular as a gift during the holiday season.”

You can see the fill report from Strategy Analytics over at their website at the link below.

Source Strategy Analytics

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals