Apple working on new Monitor to replace Thunderbolt Display

Apple discontinued their Thunderbolt display back in 2016, according to a recent report we will see its replacement this year along with some new silicon Macs.

At the moment the only in house developed display that Apple offers is their Pro Display XDR and this device retails for around $5,000.

Apple is working on some new more affordable display to go with their range of Macs, this new display is designed for consumers.

We can expect this new external Mac display to have a new design, much slimmer bezels that the older Thunderbolt display and a range of new features.

Apple used to sell its previous Thunderbolt display for around $1,000, so we would not be surprised to see a similar price on the new model. The device is expected to launch with Apple’s new Macs, we suspect it will land around the same time as the new Mac Pro models.

Source MacRumors

