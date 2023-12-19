Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 to halt in the USA 21st December

Apple has announced that it will pause sales of its Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ap[ple Watch Series 9 in the US on the 21st of December to comply with the ITC ruling until a review is carried out about the two devices.

Sales of the two devices will be paused to comply with the ruling related to patents from Masimo which Apple has been allegedly found to violate with its two Apple Watch models, Apple is working on an alternative to comply with the ruling. They have released an official statement, which you can see below.

A Presidential Review Period is in progress regarding an order from the U.S. International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute pertaining to Apple Watch devices containing the Blood Oxygen feature. While the review period will not end until December 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand. This includes pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple.com starting December 21, and from Apple retail locations after December 24. The decision does not impact sales of the devices in other countries at this time.

Apple’s teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features. Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.

Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.

This will not affect sales of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 in other countries, only in the USA, it will be interesting to see what the final outcome is.

