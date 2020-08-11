Apple Watch ECG feature headed to South Korea soon

The Apple Watch ECG feature has been available in the US for a couple of years, Apple has also been releasing the feature in more countries when it receives the necessary approval. It is now available in a range of different countries.

Now it looks like it is also headed South Korea, although this has not been confirmed by Apple as yet. The feature has recently received approval from the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) in South Korea.

We suspect that now Apple has the necessary approval for their ECG feature that they will be adding this feature to their App in South Korea some time soon.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the ECG feature will be released for the Apple Watch in South Korea, we will let you guys know.

Source ETNews, MacRumors

