Apple was founded 44 years ago today

On the 1st of April 1976, Apple Computer Company was founded by the late Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, that was 44 years ago.

A few days later Ronald Wayne decided to leave the company and received a payment of $800, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak continued with Apple and their company has changed computers and the way we use technology over the latest 44 years.

The amount of technology that Apple has created and its popularity is impressive, they created popular devices like the iPod, iPhone, iPad, the Mac and more.

The iPhone totally changed the mobile phone industry, mobile phones were a lot different before the first iPhone launched. Apple launched their first iPhone on the 29th of June 2007, two years later on the 29th of June 2009, Samsung launched their first Galaxy Phone, both companies now dominate the smartphone market.

Apple has created many successful products and also services over the last 44 years, they are now one of the world’s richest companies.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: MacWorld

