Apple shows off iPhone 12 camera with new Shot on iPhone video

Apple has released a new Shot on iPhone video which was shot on the iPhone 13, the video is called Full Bloom.

As the name suggests the video features flowers and it uses a range of Apple’s iPhone features including using Stop Motion and more.

They also used the slow mo feature on the iPhone to create the video, it is interesting to see what all the different modes on the iPhone can be used on.

Source Apple / YouTube

