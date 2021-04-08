Apple releases watchOS 7.4 beta 7

As well as releasing the new betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple also released watchOS 7.4 beta 7 for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 7.4 beta 7 brings some new features to the Apple Watch, this could be the final version of the software before the general release.

Apple’s watchOS 7.4 introduces a new feature for the iPhone, you can use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask. This gets around the issue of having to enter your passcode when you are wearing a face mask.

There is now also support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 with Apple Fitness+ on the Apple Watch, as yet we do not know exactly when this update will land. Assuming there are no issues with this release, we could possibly see the final version of watchOS 7.4 and iOS 14.5 land some time next week.

Source: Apple

