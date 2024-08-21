Apple Releases tvOS 18 Beta 7: What’s New

Apple has recently released tvOS 18 Beta 7, marking another step towards the official launch of the updated operating system for Apple TV devices. This latest iteration brings a host of improvements, bug fixes, and new features that aim to enhance the overall user experience. Let’s dive into the details of what tvOS 18 Beta 7 has to offer.

Focusing on System Stability and Bug Fixes

One of the primary objectives of tvOS 18 Beta 7 is to address system stability and squash any lingering bugs. Apple has made incremental changes to the build number, reflecting their ongoing efforts to optimize the operating system’s performance. Users can expect a more reliable and smooth experience, as the update resolves server-related issues that previously hindered software updates.

With this beta release, Apple demonstrates its commitment to delivering a polished and stable version of tvOS 18 when it officially launches. By ironing out the kinks and addressing user feedback, the company aims to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for Apple TV owners.

The Return of the “Find My Remote” Feature

Apple TV users will be pleased to know that the “Find My Remote” feature is making a comeback in tvOS 18 Beta 7, specifically for the Apple TV 4K 3rd generation. This handy tool allows you to easily locate your remote when it goes missing, saving you from the frustration of searching high and low.

In addition to the built-in “Find My Remote” functionality, you can now pair an AirTag with a compatible remote case. This combination makes it even more convenient to track down your remote, as you can leverage the precision and ease of use that AirTags provide. Whether you misplace your remote in the couch cushions or accidentally leave it in another room, the “Find My Remote” feature and AirTag integration will help you quickly reunite with your trusty controller.

Immerse Yourself in New Screen Savers

tvOS 18 Beta 7 introduces a collection of captivating new screen savers to elevate your Apple TV’s visual appeal. Among the additions are stunning themes captured in Sequoia National Park, showcasing the natural beauty of this iconic location. These screen savers not only serve as a picturesque backdrop but also offer a refreshing change of scenery.

Customization options have been expanded, allowing you to tailor your screen saver settings to your preferences. You can now control the download frequency of new screen savers, ensuring that your Apple TV always displays fresh and visually striking imagery. Whether you prefer the tranquility of nature or the vibrancy of cityscapes, tvOS 18 Beta 7 has you covered.

Enhanced Continuity Features for Seamless Integration

Apple is known for its ecosystem integration, and tvOS 18 Beta 7 takes this to the next level with enhanced continuity features. The update introduces continuity camera and handoff capabilities, allowing seamless interaction between your Apple TV and other Apple devices.

In future updates, you can expect the ability to push external web links via AirDrop from your Apple TV to your iPhone or iPad. This feature will streamline your browsing experience, allowing you to effortlessly transfer content between devices. Whether you come across an interesting article or want to continue watching a video on your mobile device, the upcoming continuity features will make the process intuitive and efficient.

Updates to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music

tvOS 18 Beta 7 brings notable changes to the Apple Podcasts and Apple Music apps. Apple Podcasts can now be accessed through any web browser, expanding your listening options beyond the dedicated app. This means you can enjoy your favorite podcasts on your Apple TV, even if you don’t have the app installed.

In the Apple Music app, the “Browse” section has been renamed to “New,” signaling a shift in focus towards showcasing the latest releases and curated content. This change aims to make it easier for users to discover fresh music and stay up to date with the newest additions to Apple Music’s extensive library.

Fitness App Enhancements

Fitness enthusiasts will be glad to know that tvOS 18 Beta 7 brings improvements to the Fitness app. Some users have reported encountering a new splash screen upon launching the app, indicating that Apple has made visual updates to enhance user engagement.

While the specifics of these changes are yet to be fully revealed, it’s clear that Apple is committed to refining the Fitness app experience. Whether it’s through interface enhancements, new workout options, or improved tracking capabilities, the Fitness app on Apple TV is set to become an even more valuable tool for those looking to stay active and healthy.

A Glimpse into the Future

Looking beyond tvOS 18 Beta 7, Apple has teased exciting features and updates that were announced at WWDC 2024. While details are scarce at the moment, the company has hinted at immersive video features that promise to transform the way you consume content on your Apple TV.

As Apple continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with its tvOS platform, users can anticipate a host of innovative enhancements in the coming months and years. From more intuitive navigation to deeper integration with other Apple services, the future of Apple TV looks brighter than ever.

In conclusion, tvOS 18 Beta 7 represents a significant step forward for Apple TV users. With its focus on system stability, the return of the “Find My Remote” feature, captivating new screen savers, and enhanced continuity features, this update aims to deliver a more polished and immersive experience. As Apple continues to refine and expand the capabilities of tvOS, users can look forward to a platform that evolves alongside their entertainment needs, keeping them engaged and delighted with every new release.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals