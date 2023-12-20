Apple releases iOS 16.7.4 for older devices (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.7.4 for some of its older devices, the software was released along with iOS 17.2.1 for the current range of iPhones and now we get to find out what is included in this update.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new iOS 16.7.4 software update for older versions of the iPhone and iPad and we get to find out what changes are made in this new release.

Primarily, iOS 16.7.4 is an essential update for those devices that are not compatible with iOS 17. This includes popular models like the iPhone 8 series and iPhone X, ensuring that these devices stay efficient and functional.

It’s not just the iOS; Apple has also released updates for other platforms, including iPadOS 16.7.4 and macOS 14.2.1. This ensures a seamless experience across all your Apple devices.

A significant improvement in this update is the fix for a bug that prevented users from reinstalling deleted built-in Apple apps. You will be pleased to know that this frustrating issue has been successfully resolved.

Updating to iOS 16.7.4 is straightforward. Head to your device’s Settings, tap on General, and then Software Update. The device will guide you through the rest. It’s a small investment of time for a significant boost in functionality and security.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



