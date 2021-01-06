Apple Q1 2021 earnings to be unveiled January 27th

Apple has announced that it will launch its fiscal Q1 2021 earnings on the 27th of January 2021, the news was posted on the company’s investor relations page.

This quarter is an important quarter for Apple in terms of iPhone sales, as it is the first full quarter which covers sales of their new iPhone 12 models.

It will also cover their new Apple Silicon based Macs which are expected to be very popular due to their high performance and also their long battery life. We are expecting sales of these to help Apple increase their overall sales for the quarter.

We will have full details on Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings when they are made official later this month.

Source MacRumors

