Apple is letting Apple Card customers defer April payments

Apple and Goldman Sachs are letting any Apple Card customers defer their April payment to Apple’s credit card, this is being done to ease financial pressure on people during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Apple Card launched in the US last year and Apple did the same thing back in March for their US customers, the company is deferring payments this month if you choose too and not charging any extra interest.

“We understand that the Covid-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” Apple wrote in an email to card customers. “If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in March, you will need to enroll again.”

In order to defer your payments to your Apple Card you will need to opt into this. This can be done by sending a message to the card support from the Apple Wallet App on your smartphone or tablet.

Source Bloomberg

