Apple is buying older TV shows and movies for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has produced some great original content, shows like The Morning Show and others, if Apple wants to take on Netflix then it is going to have to have a large library of content to get people to want to sign up to it.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple ha been buying older TV Shows and movies in ordet to increase the content it offers in its TV streaming service.

If Apple can build a decent back catalog of content to offer people along with its own original content, then it may be able to take on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

As yet there are no details on when this content will be added to Apple’s TV streaming service, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Bloomberg

