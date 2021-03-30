Apple iPhone 13 Pro details leaked, new notch, matte black finish and more

Following on from yesterday’s leaked Apple AirTag details revealing that the new trackers could be priced at around $39 and be just 32mm x 32mm x 6mm in size. Max Weinbach has leaked more details about the new and highly anticipated iPhone 13 Pro which could be unveiled later this year during September 2021. As always nothing has yet been confirmed by Apple but if you’re interested in learning more about what the new iPhone 13 Pro smartphone may look like check out the video below to learn more about the latest leaks made available by Weinbach and his sources.

“Massive iPhone 13 Pro Leaks Update! New lens design, matte black color, bronze/copper color, new anti-fingerprint coating, tiny notch, bigger batteries, NO portless models, 1TB storage, smaller logic boards & so much more!”

Previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro range would come with up to 1TB of storage, a 120Hz display and larger batteries. Soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. We can also expect upgraded cameras in both of this years Apple iPhone 13 Pro models and possibly the addition of LiDAR scanners to be used with augmented reality applications

Source : EverythingApplePro

