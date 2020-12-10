Apple iPad Djay Pro AI app now features touchless gesture controls

Algoriddim has rolled out a new update for the Apple iPad utilizing Apple’s Vision Framework and bringing with it a touchless Gesture Control interface. Gesture Control provides a revolutionary new way to perform using advanced AI-powered hand tracking technology. Your gestures are intelligently detected in 3D space and mapped to advanced DJ performance techniques in real time.

The Apple iPad DJ app allows you to choose from a set of intuitive hand gestures to scratch, create loops, and to apply filters and effects simultaneously, or simply lean back and perform a clap gesture to trigger an automatic transition from one song to the next. djay Pro AI introduces Algoriddim’s revolutionary Neural Mix technology allowing DJs to play and remix singular elements from multiple tracks in real-time. Instantly isolate beats, instruments, and vocals of any song based on cutting-edge AI. Watch the demo video below to see the new gesture controls in action.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“djay provides a complete DJ software for all DJs. The DJ software seamlessly integrates with your music library, giving you instant access to millions of tracks. You can perform live, record mixes on-the-go, or enable Automix mode. djay is the perfect DJ software for casual and mobile DJs, while djay Pro is a DJ software designed for professional DJs.”

“Well technically, it’s not no hands but you get the idea. Algoriddim hit me up with their new AIRDJ/Gesture Based DJ update. It utilises Apple’s Bionic Chips and Machine Learning to allow you to mix simply with the gestures you make with your hands.”

Source : Algoriddim : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals