Eve Cam Apple Homekit Secure Video camera now available to pre-order

The Eve Cam secure indoor camera supporting Apple Homekit Secure Video using iCloud storage, will start shipping out to customers on June 23rd 2020 and is now available to preorder price at €150. Eve Cam has been designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, allowing users to securely store activity detected by Eve Cam in their iCloud storage for easy retrieval and privacy.

“Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. “

Features of the Eve Cam include :

No registration – Eve does not harvest your personal data by forcing you to set up an account or to register your accessories. The same goes for Eve Cam or any other Eve product. Inviting Eve into your home is a purely personal affair between each accessory and you.

No Eve Cloud – It doesn’t matter where you are. When you’re looking at the live feed from your camera, it’s not being streamed through a server. You’re getting direct and fully encrypted access to your Eve Cam via your home hub (Apple TV or HomePod) in your own home. The live images never reach the cloud, not even iCloud.

Encrypted data only – You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not. The data is analyzed securely on your home hub, not in the cloud. Only when your criteria are met, your recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud. And only your personal devices have the key to unlock and show these recordings.

– Phone or iPad with iOS/iPadOS 13.5 or later

– HomePod or Apple TV with tvOS 13.4 or later as a home hub

– Wi-Fi network (2.4/5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n)

– 200 GB Apple iCloud storage plan or higher (not included)

Source : Eve

