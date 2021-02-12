Apple has sold more than 100 million Apple Watches

The Apple Watch launched back in 2015, the device has become very popular for Apple and now it would appear that they have sold more than 100 million Apple Watch devices.

The news comes in a report from Avalon, who have revealed that Apple hit the 100 million milestone in December 2020.

It took five-and-a-half years for the Apple Watch installed base to surpass 100 million people. As shown in Exhibit 1, the installed base’s growth trajectory has not been constant or steady over the years. Instead, the number of people entering the Apple Watch installed base continues to accelerate. The 30 million new people that began wearing an Apple Watch in 2020 nearly exceeded the number of new Apple Watch wearers in 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined.

Apple is expected to release another new smartwatch later this year along with the new iPhone range of smartphones.

Source Above Avalon, MacRumors

