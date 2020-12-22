Apple car production could start by 2024

We have not heard much about the rumored Apple Car recently, according to a recent report by Reuters, Apple is targeting production of the vehicle for 2024.

Apple scaled back their development of their vehicle technology back in 2018, now it looks like they are planning to actually produce a vehicle.

The company has been testing out some sort of self driving car technology for the last few years, they have also apparently been working on breakthrough battery technology which will debut in the new Apple Car.

Not many details are known about the vehicle and its design, we can expect it to feature the latest vehicle technology. We can’t wait to see exactly what Apple has planned, considering their experience with manufacturing, the y may just be able to pull off an Apple Car.

Source Reuters, Techmeme

