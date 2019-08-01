Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music and more help Apple Services increase in 2019

Apple has announced that 2019 was the best year for its Apple Services division, the company launched a range of new products last year including the new Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription services.

Apple has seen their services division grow over the last few years and they are looking to build on this in 2020.

“2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple’s history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our Services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world’s best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers.”

Apple’s ongoing focus on the deep integration of hardware, software and services drove all of its platforms to new heights in 2019.

Apple Music, Apple Arcade and many of its other services appear to be doing well, Apple TV+ is still new and Apple needs to add quite a bit more content to it to compete with the likes of Netflix.

