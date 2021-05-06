Apple AirTag teardown (Video)

The new Apple AirTag launched recently, it is designed to be a tracking device that you can attach to your keys and other things you might lose.
The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look inside the new AirTag and we get to see hyow the device is designed and constructed.
The Apple AirTags work with Apple’s Find My app which now also works with third party tracking devices, it is sold in either packs of four devices or as a single device. The single AirTag retails for $29 and pack of four retails for $99.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRig Everything
