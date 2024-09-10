New Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) officially launch

Apple has officially launched the AirPods 4, with a brand-new design, enhanced sound quality, and features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The AirPods 4 come in two models — the standard version and a model with ANC — offering users more flexibility based on their preferences. As usual, the new AirPods seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem and introduce exciting new technologies for everyday audio enjoyment at a more affordable price point.

Design and Key Features

The AirPods 4 bring an all-new design, setting a new standard for comfort and fit. Leveraging cutting-edge technology like 3D photogrammetry and laser topography, Apple has analyzed millions of ear shapes to create a universally comfortable fit. The open-ear design ensures comfort for all-day wear, while the new Acoustic Architecture and Personalized Spatial Audio deliver an immersive sound experience.

With the AirPods 4, Apple has introduced more than just comfort and design innovations. The audio quality is unparalleled, featuring a low-distortion driver, high dynamic range amplifier, and dynamic head tracking for a truly immersive media experience. These advancements provide users with a seamless listening experience, whether they are enjoying music, watching a movie, or engaging in a video call.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

For the first time, AirPods 4 offer an option with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a feature that has long been limited to the AirPods Pro line. ANC in the AirPods 4 is powered by upgraded microphones and advanced computational audio that can reduce environmental noise, such as traffic or airplane engines, in real-time.

Alongside ANC, the AirPods 4 come with Transparency Mode, which allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while still enjoying their media. Adaptive Audio, another new feature, automatically adjusts the blend of ANC and Transparency Mode based on the environment. If you’re in a noisy coffee shop, for example, ANC will take precedence, but if you step outside, the earphones will let in more ambient sounds for safety and awareness.

H2 Chip and Audio Capabilities

At the heart of the new AirPods 4 is Apple’s H2 chip, which powers many of its revolutionary features. The H2 chip brings intelligent audio experiences like Voice Isolation, which enhances call clarity, making conversations crisper, regardless of the environment. Additionally, the H2 chip enables real-time processing for Personalized Spatial Audio, which places sound all around the user, offering a richer, more immersive listening experience.

In terms of gaming and performance, the AirPods 4 are designed with low wireless latency, ensuring that gamers experience minimal lag during play. The audio quality is further enhanced with support for 16-bit, 48kHz audio, making them perfect for voice chats and high-quality in-game sound effects.

Charging and Battery Life

Battery life is a standout feature of the AirPods 4, with up to 30 hours of listening time when using the charging case. The new charging case is more compact than previous models, approximately 10% smaller in volume, and now includes USB-C charging for added convenience. This marks Apple’s shift toward standardizing USB-C across its devices, enhancing compatibility and simplifying the user experience.

For the first time, the AirPods 4 with ANC can be charged using a Qi-certified wireless charger, an Apple Watch charger, or the standard USB-C cable, offering users multiple options to recharge their devices efficiently.

Availability and Pricing

Apple has confirmed that the AirPods 4 are available for pre-order in over 58 countries and regions, with retail availability starting on September 20. The standard model is priced at $129 (U.S.), while the ANC version costs $179 (U.S.). These new models offer an affordable entry point into Apple’s premium audio lineup, providing a wide array of features that set them apart from competitors in this price range.

For those looking for more advanced hearing and health functionalities, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are also available at $249 (U.S.), featuring the world’s first end-to-end hearing health experience. These features include active Hearing Protection, a Hearing Test to assess hearing capabilities, and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid that adjusts sound in real-time based on the user’s hearing profile.

Overall, the AirPods 4 mark a new chapter in Apple’s history of innovation, bringing advanced audio features to more users. With a design that focuses on comfort, usability, and exciting features like ANC in an open-ear design, these new AirPods are poised to be another best-seller in Apple’s product lineup. If you need further information on the new Apple AirPods 4 jump over to the official Apple website.



