Anker announces Made for iPhone certified iPhone 11 camera flash

Anker has announced the launch of a new Made for iPhone (MFI) certified camera flash for the iPhone 11 range of handsets.

This is one of the first MFI certified camera flash devices for the iPhone 11 and it will connect to the handset via the lightning connector on the device.

Thee external flash devices have been available for the iPhone in the past but have not been part of Apple’s MFI certified program. This means that previous device were not integrated within Apple’s camera app, this changes with MFI certified device.

Anker will be launching this new external camera flash for the iPhone 11 range of handsets this month and it will retail for $49.99. The device comes with a rechargeable battery built in which will apparently lat for 10,000 shot per charge.

Source The Verge

