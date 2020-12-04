XMG Core 14 gaming laptop features Intel Tiger Lake and NVIDIA GPU

A new lightweight gaming laptop is now available to purchase in the form of the XMG Core 14 price that roughly €925 and equipped with a 28-watt Intel Tiger Lake processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Max-P graphics and fitted with a 14 inch, 120 Hz IPS display. connectivity on the gaming laptop is provided by 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x 3.5mm audio, 1 x GIgabit Ethernet and 1 x microSD card reader.

“The XMG CORE 14 takes ultra-portable gaming to a new level. As the smallest and lightest gaming laptop in XMG’s brand history, the 14-inch all-rounder has plenty of power for all popular e-sports titles and more. A bright, high-quality display paired with a convincing variety of connections and all round modern equipment make for a versatile, portable total package. The elegant XMG CORE 14 knows how to set discreet design accents and offers a well-balanced ratio of efficiency and gaming performance thanks to Intel’s 11th generation core processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 Max-P.

For the ultimate gaming experience, the laptop uses a 120Hz anti-glare display with a high quality IPS panel. This not only ensures vibrant, rich colours, good black levels and high contrast, but also brings all content to the screen in a very smooth way.

The XMG CORE 14 not only integrates up to 64 GB DDR4 memory with a maximum clock frequency of 3200 MHz, but also has an M.2 slot connected via PCI Express 4.0, which allows the use of the latest and fastest SSDs. The precisely responsive keyboard offers a multilevel adjustable white LED backlight and a clearly defined pressure point. Added to this is a neatly integrated touchpad with a precise click. An HD webcam on the upper display frame provides a favourable recording angle in video chats and facilitates login processes through its Windows Hello compatibility.”

Thanks to a partnership between Schenker Technologies and Tuxedo Computers two different variations of the computer are available :

– The Schenker Media 14 laptop is virtually identical to the XMG Core 14 in most respects, except it weighs 3.1 pounds and lacks the NVIDIA GPU, instead relying on Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. You can add the NVIDIA graphics as an option, but it’ll raise the price (and weight) of the notebook.

– The Tuxedo BOOK XP14 is basically an XMG Core 14 that ships with Linux rather than Windows. Tuxedo offers operating system options including Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and its own Ubuntu-based Tuxedo_OS.

Source : Liliputing

